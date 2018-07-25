Hillview Capital Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Hillview Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Hillview Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hillview Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded up $0.41, reaching $145.80, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 86,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,131. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $146.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

