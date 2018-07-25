Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $392.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report sales of $392.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $384.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $403.30 million. Hilltop posted sales of $460.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $338.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

HTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.12. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $1,135,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 881,955 shares in the company, valued at $20,029,198.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. White sold 18,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $425,746.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,649.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth about $872,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hilltop by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 67,169 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hilltop by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 422,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $1,700,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hilltop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

