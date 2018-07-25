HighPoint Resources (HPR) and Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Head-To-Head Survey

HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) and Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

HighPoint Resources has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrizo Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.7% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Carrizo Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HighPoint Resources and Carrizo Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources -53.00% -3.46% -1.53% Carrizo Oil & Gas 9.10% 48.53% 6.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HighPoint Resources and Carrizo Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources 0 0 4 0 3.00 Carrizo Oil & Gas 0 8 11 0 2.58

HighPoint Resources currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.95%. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $27.76, indicating a potential downside of 2.61%. Given HighPoint Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HighPoint Resources is more favorable than Carrizo Oil & Gas.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HighPoint Resources and Carrizo Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources $252.84 million 5.89 -$138.22 million ($0.38) -18.47 Carrizo Oil & Gas $745.89 million 3.14 $87.11 million $1.43 19.94

Carrizo Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than HighPoint Resources. HighPoint Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carrizo Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas beats HighPoint Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 261.7 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 563.7 net productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.

