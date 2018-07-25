Hermes Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 33.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,924 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $32,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $2,164,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,997,450.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $109.18 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $101.20 and a 52-week high of $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.71.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

