Hermes Investment Management Ltd. Has $592.39 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,192,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 202,542 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 7.9% of Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $592,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,030,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,201,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,249 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,528,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,683 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20,210.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,075 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 103.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,057,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,234 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.18.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $189.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

