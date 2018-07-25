Hermes Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 6,398 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $31,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $116,000. Weatherstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $201,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.25.

In other news, Director Richard J. Haviland sold 15,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $1,797,749.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,248.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total transaction of $137,331.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at $316,884.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 177,270 shares of company stock worth $20,727,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions opened at $118.15 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.58 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

