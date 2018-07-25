Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.63.

Heritage Commerce opened at $17.20 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 million. sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Keith Wilton sold 3,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $59,570.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,013.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,600 shares in the company, valued at $707,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $552,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

