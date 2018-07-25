Henderson High Income Trust plc (HHI) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.43 Per Share

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This is a boost from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.38. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HHI stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1.80 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,655. Henderson High Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 170 ($2.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 201.50 ($2.67).

In other Henderson High Income Trust news, insider Jeremy Rigg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £18,800 ($24,884.18).

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

