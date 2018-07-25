Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (HDD) Given a €3.70 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) has been given a €3.70 ($4.35) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 57.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HDD. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Baader Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. equinet set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Commerzbank set a €3.10 ($3.65) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.37 ($3.97).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen traded up €0.01 ($0.01), reaching €2.35 ($2.76), during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 1 year low of €2.23 ($2.62) and a 1 year high of €3.62 ($4.26).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides equipment, services, and consumables for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates in Heidelberg Equipment, Heidelberg Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

