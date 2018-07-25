Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

IJJ stock opened at $164.69 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $167.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.6664 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

