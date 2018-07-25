Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy comprises 2.6% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in CMS Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 265,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,259,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,127,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, VP Glenn P. Barba sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,742.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $46,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,324.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,611 shares of company stock valued at $817,617. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy opened at $47.41 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.36.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

