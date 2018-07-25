Hedeker Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Allergan plc (AGN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,584,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,750,000 after buying an additional 1,092,584 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Allergan by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,385,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,410,000 after buying an additional 198,257 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Allergan by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,254,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,989,000 after buying an additional 58,722 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Allergan by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,457,000 after buying an additional 277,702 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Allergan by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,735,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,010,000 after buying an additional 22,757 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $3,775,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $255.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $245.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.34.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $174.96 on Wednesday. Allergan plc has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $256.80. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.38. Allergan had a negative net margin of 11.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.09 EPS for the current year.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

