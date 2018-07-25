Hedeker Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 141.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $6,249,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 82.2% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $2,653,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $51,546,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 310,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,339,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $307.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.

Shares of Baidu opened at $256.48 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.83. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $195.97 and a one year high of $284.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

