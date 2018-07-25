Heartland Express (HTLD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HTLD. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Shares of Heartland Express traded down $0.28, hitting $19.52, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 837,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,577. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Tahira K. Hira bought 36,500 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $667,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

