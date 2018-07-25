Head-To-Head Survey: Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) & Provident Financial (PROV)

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ: WNEB) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Provident Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $82.54 million 4.03 $12.32 million $0.50 22.20 Provident Financial $73.24 million 1.87 $5.20 million $0.64 28.75

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial. Western New England Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Western New England Bancorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial pays out 87.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Provident Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Provident Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 12.93% 5.92% 0.71% Provident Financial 2.55% 4.50% 0.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Western New England Bancorp and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Provident Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 4.73%. Provident Financial has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.98%. Given Provident Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Western New England Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Provident Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Provident Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial loans comprising business installment loans, vehicle and equipment financing, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans to finance the purchase of apartment buildings, business properties, and multi-family investment properties; construction loans to the developers of commercial and residential properties; residential real estate loans and originations; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides complementary commercial products and services consisting of commercial deposit accounts, cash management services, Internet banking, sweep accounts, ATM network, and night deposit services; and invests in government-sponsored enterprise debt securities and municipal bonds. It operates a network of 21 banking offices located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield, and Westfield, Massachusetts, Granby and Enfield, and Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; and loan portfolio comprises single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans. It also originates, purchases, and sells single-family mortgage loans, including second mortgages and equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds, as well as trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates 13 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

