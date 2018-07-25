Head-To-Head Survey: Lands’ End (LE) and Stage Stores (SSI)

Lands’ End (NASDAQ: LE) and Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Lands' End alerts:

50.0% of Lands’ End shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Stage Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Lands’ End shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Stage Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Stage Stores pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Lands’ End does not pay a dividend. Stage Stores pays out -23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Lands’ End has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stage Stores has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lands’ End and Stage Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lands’ End 2.32% 2.11% 0.54% Stage Stores -3.07% -11.79% -4.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lands’ End and Stage Stores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lands’ End $1.41 billion 0.57 $28.19 million $0.07 358.57 Stage Stores $1.59 billion 0.04 -$37.32 million ($0.85) -2.69

Lands’ End has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stage Stores. Stage Stores is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lands’ End, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lands’ End and Stage Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lands’ End 0 1 0 0 2.00 Stage Stores 1 0 0 0 1.00

Lands’ End currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.32%. Stage Stores has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 56.33%. Given Lands’ End’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lands’ End is more favorable than Stage Stores.

Summary

Lands’ End beats Stage Stores on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears, Lands' End stores, and international shop-in-shops. As of February 2, 2018, it operated 174 Lands' End Shops at Sears; and 14 Lands' End stores. Lands' End, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 777 department stores in 42 states under the BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE names; 58 GORDMANS off-price stores; and stage.com, an e-commerce Website. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.