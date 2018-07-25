Head-To-Head Survey: Associated Banc (ASB) & Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

Associated Banc (NYSE: ASB) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Associated Banc alerts:

76.5% of Associated Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Associated Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Associated Banc has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Associated Banc pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Associated Banc has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Associated Banc and Bank of Marin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 0 8 2 0 2.20 Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

Associated Banc currently has a consensus target price of $27.78, indicating a potential downside of 0.44%. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus target price of $81.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.66%. Given Associated Banc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Associated Banc and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $1.22 billion 3.91 $229.26 million $1.52 18.36 Bank of Marin Bancorp $84.86 million 7.16 $15.97 million $3.28 26.54

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Banc and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 20.00% 9.10% 0.95% Bank of Marin Bancorp 19.93% 8.30% 0.97%

Summary

Associated Banc beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services that comprise interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, as well as full-service, discount, and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; trust and investment management accounts; and insurance and other related products and services. This segment also engages in the administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services. Its Risk Management and Shared Services segment provides corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology services. As of March 16, 2018, the company operated 270 banking locations serving approximately 110 communities. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant card and cash management sweep services; credit cards; mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, and image lockbox services, as well as wire transfers; fraud detection tools; cash management solutions; and valet pick-up service for non-cash deposits. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and Internet banking services. The company operates 23 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, and Alameda counties. Bank of Marin Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.