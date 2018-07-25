Head to Head Review: GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) & Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GenMark Diagnostics and Tactile Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GenMark Diagnostics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Tactile Systems Technology 1 2 3 0 2.33

GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $10.80, suggesting a potential upside of 78.22%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus target price of $47.88, suggesting a potential downside of 7.65%. Given GenMark Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GenMark Diagnostics is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GenMark Diagnostics and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GenMark Diagnostics -97.90% -77.35% -46.77% Tactile Systems Technology 6.29% 7.86% 6.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GenMark Diagnostics and Tactile Systems Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GenMark Diagnostics $52.52 million 6.39 -$61.85 million ($1.21) -5.01 Tactile Systems Technology $109.28 million 8.57 $5.85 million $0.21 246.86

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than GenMark Diagnostics. GenMark Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats GenMark Diagnostics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company offers XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It also provides diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, thrombophilia risk test, a warfarin sensitivity test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients. It also provides Entré System, a basic pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

