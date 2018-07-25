Head to Head Review: APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (APEMY) & EVRAZ (EVRZF)

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS: APEMY) and EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH alerts:

0.0% of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH and EVRAZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH $5.05 billion 0.74 $361.00 million $4.29 10.16 EVRAZ $10.83 billion 0.85 $681.36 million $0.48 13.50

EVRAZ has higher revenue and earnings than APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVRAZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH and EVRAZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH 7.07% 12.21% 7.11% EVRAZ N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVRAZ has a beta of -3.29, suggesting that its share price is 429% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH and EVRAZ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH 0 0 0 0 N/A EVRAZ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. EVRAZ does not pay a dividend. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH beats EVRAZ on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH

Aperam S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless steel and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products. The company is also involved in the distribution operations; and the provision of value added and customized steel solutions. In addition, it designs, produces, and transforms nickel alloys and other specific stainless steels in various forms, such as bars, semis, cold-rolled strips, wire and wire rods, and plates. The company serves customers in aerospace, automotive, catering, construction, household appliances and electrical engineering, industrial processes, medical, and oil and gas industries. It distributes its products through a network of service centers, transformation facilities, and sales offices. Aperam S.A. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products. The company is involved in the extraction of vanadium ore; iron ore mining and enrichment; and coal mining and enrichment, as well as energy-generation, shipping, and railway transportation businesses. It has operations in the Commonwealth of Independent States, America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and internationally. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. EVRAZ plc is a subsidiary of Lanebrook Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.