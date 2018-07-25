Head-To-Head Contrast: ADVA Optical Networking (ADVOF) and Iteris (ITI)

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS: ADVOF) and Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Iteris shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Iteris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ADVA Optical Networking and Iteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADVA Optical Networking -2.67% 0.44% 0.21% Iteris -3.40% -10.29% -6.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ADVA Optical Networking and Iteris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADVA Optical Networking 0 0 0 0 N/A Iteris 0 0 4 0 3.00

Iteris has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.64%. Given Iteris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iteris is more favorable than ADVA Optical Networking.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADVA Optical Networking and Iteris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADVA Optical Networking $581.16 million 0.73 -$4.77 million $0.08 106.25 Iteris $103.73 million 1.63 -$3.52 million ($0.04) -127.25

Iteris has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADVA Optical Networking. Iteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADVA Optical Networking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ADVA Optical Networking has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iteris has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable demarcation, edge aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators. The company also provides timing and synchronization products; network infrastructure assurance products; and automated network management products, such as FSP service manager, FSP network manager, FSP network hypervisor, ensemble portal, and Pro-Vision products that offer a unified platform for network operations. In addition, it provides professional services to plan, operate, and maintain the networks. The company sells its products to telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities, and government agencies directly, as well as through a network of distribution partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera. This segment also offers The SmartCycle Bike Indicator; Vantage systems with the PedTrax capability, which provides bi-directional counting and speed tracking of pedestrians; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; and VantageNext, VantagePegasus, VantageRadius, Velocity, SmartCycle, SmartSpan, and P-series products. Its Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based ITS systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment; and distributes real-time information about traffic conditions. This segment offers iPeMS, a transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The company's Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a agriculture solution. The company serves smart transportation, digital agriculture, municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers, and agronomists. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

