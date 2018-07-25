Head-To-Head Comparison: Teijin Adr Rep (TINLY) & Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)

Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS: TINLY) and Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Teijin Adr Rep and Jefferies Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teijin Adr Rep 0 0 0 0 N/A Jefferies Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teijin Adr Rep and Jefferies Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teijin Adr Rep $7.54 billion 0.48 $410.00 million $1.89 9.71 Jefferies Financial Group $11.44 billion 0.69 $171.72 million $1.65 13.98

Teijin Adr Rep has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jefferies Financial Group. Teijin Adr Rep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jefferies Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Teijin Adr Rep shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Teijin Adr Rep pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Jefferies Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Teijin Adr Rep pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jefferies Financial Group pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Teijin Adr Rep is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Teijin Adr Rep and Jefferies Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teijin Adr Rep 5.44% 11.47% 4.69% Jefferies Financial Group 0.45% 4.80% 1.04%

Risk & Volatility

Teijin Adr Rep has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teijin Adr Rep beats Jefferies Financial Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teijin Adr Rep

Teijin Limited engages in advanced fibers and composites, electric materials and performance polymer products, healthcare, fiber and products converting, and IT businesses worldwide. The company's Advanced Fibers and Composites segment offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, polyester, and polyethylene naphthalate (PEN) fibers; artificial leather; carbon fibers and intermediate materials; carbon fiber reinforced composites; and flame-resistant fibers. Its Electronics Materials and Performance Polymer Products segment provides polycarbonate (PC) resins, PC/ABS and PC/AS polymer alloys, PEN resins, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins, polybutylene naphthalete resins, PPS compound resins, PET and PEN films, processed films, raw materials, and polymers. The company's Healthcare segment offers Bonalon and Onealfa for the treatment of osteoporosis; Synvisc to treat knee osteoarthritis pain; sonic accelerated fracture healing systems; Mucosolvan, an expectorant; and Alvesco, an inhaled corticosteroid agent for asthma. This segment also provides oxygen concentrators for home oxygen therapy; continuous positive airway pressure units; NIP NASAL, a non-invasive positive pressure ventilator; AutoSet CS, an adaptive servo-ventilator; Feburic to treat hyperuricemia and gout; Tricor for hyperlipidemia; and Venilon for intravenous immunoglobulin preparation, as well as sells and rents home healthcare devices. Its Trading and Retail segment engages in the trading and retail of polyester filaments, other fibers, and polymer products. The company also offers IT services in the healthcare field, Web-based enterprise resource planning software, and digital content management services; and content distribution services for mobile phones and smartphones, and e-commerce services. Teijin Limited was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.

