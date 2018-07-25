Head to Head Comparison: RigNet (RNET) versus Telecom Italia (TI)

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) and Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get RigNet alerts:

RigNet has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Italia has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RigNet and Telecom Italia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet -9.38% -13.83% -6.59% Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RigNet and Telecom Italia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet $204.89 million 1.03 -$16.17 million ($0.71) -15.35 Telecom Italia $23.00 billion 0.64 $1.27 billion $0.68 10.25

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than RigNet. RigNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telecom Italia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of RigNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Telecom Italia shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of RigNet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for RigNet and Telecom Italia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet 0 2 1 0 2.33 Telecom Italia 4 0 3 0 1.86

RigNet presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.96%. Telecom Italia has a consensus price target of $6.17, indicating a potential downside of 11.55%. Given RigNet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe RigNet is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Summary

Telecom Italia beats RigNet on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc., a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration. The Managed Services segment provides remote communications, telephony, and technology services, including data, Internet, and Voice over Internet Protocol services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites. It also offers private networking and wide area network (WAN) acceleration solutions, software-defined appliances, content filtering, and Wi-Fi hotspots. The Apps & IoT segment provides supervisory control and data acquisition systems to monitor, gather, and process data while interacting with machines and devices, such as pipelines, valves, pumps, and motors; data analytics solutions to enhance customer productivity and safety; weather data monitoring services in the North Sea to support operations; adaptive video intelligence and video collaboration solutions; BlackTIE and CyphreLink cybersecurity offerings that protects customers data; and Wi-Fi hotspot solutions, which facilitate access to the Internet by personnel in remote facilities. The Systems Integration segment engages in the design, procurement, assembly and test, installation, and commissioning of communications systems, including WAN/LAN connectivity, access control, public address, microwave, and monitoring and control systems, as well as closed circuit televisions for monitoring and security. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also provides regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed and mobile telecommunications operators; infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and office products and services for information technology (IT), as well as develops, engineers, builds, and operates network infrastructures, IT, real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it offers Ethernet, optical connectivity, and Internet protocol solutions; dedicated transport services; platform services to distribute multimedia content; wireless and satellite services through a radio channel; and IT products and solutions for business customers. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was founded in 1908 and is based in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.