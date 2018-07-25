Head to Head Analysis: Myovant Sciences (MYOV) vs. Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) and Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Clearside Biomedical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences N/A N/A N/A ($2.41) -8.02 Clearside Biomedical $340,000.00 892.72 -$58.97 million ($2.33) -4.08

Myovant Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clearside Biomedical. Myovant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearside Biomedical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Myovant Sciences has a beta of -2.06, indicating that its share price is 306% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearside Biomedical has a beta of -7.2, indicating that its share price is 820% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Clearside Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences N/A -148.99% -102.95% Clearside Biomedical -17,094.20% -131.37% -97.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Myovant Sciences and Clearside Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences 0 1 5 0 2.83 Clearside Biomedical 0 0 7 0 3.00

Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $26.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.39%. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus target price of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 135.79%. Given Clearside Biomedical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clearside Biomedical is more favorable than Myovant Sciences.

Summary

Clearside Biomedical beats Myovant Sciences on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema. The company also engages in the development of therapies in various areas, such as gene therapy for inherited retinal disorders, neovascular age-related macular degeneration, and other ocular diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

