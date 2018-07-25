Head-To-Head Analysis: 8Point3 Energy Partners (CAFD) versus Fortis (FTS)

Fortis (NYSE: FTS) and 8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Fortis alerts:

This table compares Fortis and 8Point3 Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis $6.40 billion 2.14 $792.99 million $1.95 16.54 8Point3 Energy Partners $70.08 million 14.02 $11.40 million N/A N/A

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than 8Point3 Energy Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fortis and 8Point3 Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortis 0 2 3 0 2.60 8Point3 Energy Partners 1 9 0 0 1.90

Fortis currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.09%. 8Point3 Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $13.29, indicating a potential upside of 6.97%. Given Fortis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fortis is more favorable than 8Point3 Energy Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.9% of Fortis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of 8Point3 Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fortis and 8Point3 Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis 12.06% 6.92% 2.23% 8Point3 Energy Partners 28.84% 1.96% 1.01%

Dividends

Fortis pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. 8Point3 Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Fortis pays out 67.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 8Point3 Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. 8Point3 Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fortis has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8Point3 Energy Partners has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fortis beats 8Point3 Energy Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,008,000 customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 556,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns four hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 266,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 80,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 66,000 customers in Ontario; approximately 44,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates transmission and distribution lines; and natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

About 8Point3 Energy Partners

8point3 Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates solar energy generation projects in the United States. It owns interests in 10 utility-scale solar energy projects; and 4 commercial and industrial solar energy projects, as well as a portfolio of residential DG solar assets. As of November 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of interests in 946 megawatt of solar energy projects. 8point3 General Partner, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.