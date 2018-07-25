HCA Healthcare (HCA) Trading 9.2% Higher Following Strong Earnings

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $119.40 and last traded at $118.13. 4,999,418 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 1,987,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.16.

The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.13. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.16.

In related news, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,198,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,974 shares of company stock worth $5,511,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

