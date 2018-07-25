HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 240.14% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We value Anavex on the potential of ANAVEX2-73 in Alzheimer’s disease, Rett syndrome, and PDD. We use a probability adjusted revenue projection for our therapeutic models. In AD, we use just 30%, as the current data set while encouraging is small. the data is based on mouse models.””

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial set a $7.00 price objective on Anavex Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,393. The company has a market cap of $139.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.96. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 301,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 49,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The company's lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, Rett syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Fragile X syndrome.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.