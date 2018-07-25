Hasbro (HAS) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Shares of Hasbro traded up $0.21, reaching $101.32, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 80,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $107.61.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $904.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.29 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 8.4% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 12.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 25.7% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Hasbro by 17.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

