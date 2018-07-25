Hasbro (HAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $904.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.29 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $101.11 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $107.61. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Hasbro alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Hasbro to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.33.

Hasbro announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hasbro by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,359,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,231,000 after purchasing an additional 92,343 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,432,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,036,000 after purchasing an additional 571,984 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Hasbro by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,755,000 after purchasing an additional 368,137 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,566,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.