Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (ES)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,276 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. sold 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $358,262.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $1,242,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,856. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ES. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.96.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.95%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.