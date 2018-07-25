Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in CA, Inc. (CA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,297 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CA were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CA by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of CA by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CA by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of CA by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded CA from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised CA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.47.

NASDAQ:CA opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $44.20.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. CA had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that CA, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CA news, insider Michael P. Gregoire sold 86,163 shares of CA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,101,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul L. Pronsati sold 7,196 shares of CA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $253,874.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,147.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,746. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

