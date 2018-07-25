Harris Co. (HRS) Position Lessened by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Harris were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in Harris by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Harris by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Harris by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Harris by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harris by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on HRS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Argus started coverage on Harris in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Harris in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Harris from $187.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.11.

Harris opened at $150.98 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Harris Co. has a 52-week low of $111.72 and a 52-week high of $170.54. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Harris had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Harris Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

