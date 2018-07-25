Harley-Davidson (HOG) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOG. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Wedbush set a $44.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Harley-Davidson opened at $44.63 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5,971.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after buying an additional 245,773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 34,682 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,467,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,652,000 after buying an additional 352,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

