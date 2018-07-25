Harley-Davidson (HOG) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOG. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Wedbush set a $44.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.
Harley-Davidson opened at $44.63 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5,971.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after buying an additional 245,773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 34,682 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,467,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,652,000 after buying an additional 352,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
