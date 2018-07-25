HARGREAVES LANS/ADR to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (HRGLY)

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Dobbin now expects that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get HARGREAVES LANS/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th.

HRGLY stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.48. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.79. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $56.79.

About HARGREAVES LANS/ADR

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed, and Third Party/Other Services. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform, which enables clients to hold their funds, shares, exchange traded funds (ETFs), bonds, investment trusts, individual savings accounts (ISAs), and self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs).

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.