Hansteen Holdings plc (HSTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 124.40 ($1.65).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Hansteen from GBX 140 ($1.85) to GBX 105 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hansteen from GBX 134 ($1.77) to GBX 108 ($1.43) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Thursday, April 5th.

Shares of Hansteen opened at GBX 108.20 ($1.43) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Hansteen has a 12 month low of GBX 115.90 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 147.90 ($1.96).

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37- 43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

