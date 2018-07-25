Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HAFC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. FIG Partners raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

HAFC opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.44%. analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 15,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

