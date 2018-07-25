Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.58. Hanmi Financial posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. FIG Partners raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAFC opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

