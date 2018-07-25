Hancock Whitney (HWC) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.22

Media coverage about Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hancock Whitney earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0314274319839 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Hancock Whitney opened at $51.55 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 7,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $410,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

