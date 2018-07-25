Hammerson (HMSO) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Monday. They presently have a GBX 590 ($7.81) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s previous close.

HMSO has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.95) price objective (down previously from GBX 795 ($10.52)) on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 500 ($6.62) to GBX 545 ($7.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 650 ($8.60) to GBX 600 ($7.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Hammerson to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 566.17 ($7.49).

Shares of Hammerson opened at GBX 529 ($7.00) on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 430.40 ($5.70) and a 52-week high of £523.38 ($692.76).

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)). Hammerson had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 97.06%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Jean-Philippe Mouton sold 44,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £245,924.63 ($325,512.42). Also, insider Timon Drakesmith sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.29), for a total value of £248,572.63 ($329,017.38).

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a FTSE 100 owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high-quality retail property has a value of around £10.5 billion and includes 23 prime shopping centres, 17 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

