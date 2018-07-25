Halliburton (HAL) Position Lifted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Halliburton by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,024 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Halliburton by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,991 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton opened at $40.35 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

