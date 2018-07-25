Halliburton (HAL) Given a $51.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $51.00 target price on Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAL. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.77.

NYSE HAL opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,146 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 118,765 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,429 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $124,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,722 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $1,713,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

