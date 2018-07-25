GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,134,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,703 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 4,047.3% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,576,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,810 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 245.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,746,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,120 shares during the period. HealthCor Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 1,725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,820 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,224,000 after purchasing an additional 916,173 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celgene opened at $87.17 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 72.92%. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CELG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Celgene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Celgene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $123.00) on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.41.

In other news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $2,182,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $1,024,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,365. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

