GWM Advisors LLC Takes $359,000 Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 36,135 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $2,099,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN opened at $27.32 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $30.74.

