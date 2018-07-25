GWM Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $109.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.6458 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

