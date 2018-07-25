Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Biogen (BIIB)

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $410.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $423.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $408.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $366.25.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB opened at $372.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Biogen has a 1 year low of $249.17 and a 1 year high of $383.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 23.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,728,416,000 after acquiring an additional 463,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Biogen by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,076,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,508,000 after acquiring an additional 246,436 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 24,755.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,089 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,171,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,733,000 after acquiring an additional 169,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in Biogen by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 896,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,573,000 after acquiring an additional 250,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.