Guggenheim Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ross Stores (ROST)

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Guggenheim in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ROST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,049. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $88.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,701.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $15,216,322.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,566.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,268 shares of company stock worth $20,170,488. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 497,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,768,000 after acquiring an additional 46,447 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,603,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,035,000 after acquiring an additional 598,433 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 139,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.