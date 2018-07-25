Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 39,859 Shares of New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,859 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in New America High Income Fund were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYB. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New America High Income Fund by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 263,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 153,986 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in New America High Income Fund by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 39,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

