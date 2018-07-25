GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) Given $9.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVAL shares. Citigroup raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 270,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 7.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 317,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the period. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S traded down $0.12, reaching $7.96, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,092,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $9.51.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 8.12%. sell-side analysts anticipate that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

