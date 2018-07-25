GrubHub (GRUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. GrubHub had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded up $28.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.20. The stock had a trading volume of 380,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,175. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $120.07.

GRUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $105.00 price objective on GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GrubHub to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded GrubHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.84.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $744,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,309.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $187,275.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,766 shares in the company, valued at $198,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,198 shares of company stock worth $9,093,427 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

