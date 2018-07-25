Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Group 1 Automotive to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of GPI opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.06. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $84.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 137,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

