Griffin Industrial Realty (GRIF) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffin Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of Griffin Industrial Realty traded up $0.34, hitting $42.30, on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.94 million, a PE ratio of 481.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%.

In other Griffin Industrial Realty news, VP Scott Charles Bosco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $188,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRIF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2017, the company owned 35 buildings comprising 23 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,791 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 346 acres of land in Massachusetts, 131 acres of land in Pennsylvania, 18 acres in North Carolina, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida.

